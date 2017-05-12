Trump Melts Down in Friday Morning Tweetstorm, Threatens to Cancel All Press Briefings

Missouri Lawmaker Says Being Gay and ‘Being a Human Being’ Are Different: VIDEO

In the wake of a disastrous Thursday night interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to dig a deeper hole, launching a barrage of tweets attacking the “fake news” media, FBI Director James Comey and threatening to cancel all press briefings.

Tweeted Trump: “Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election….The Fake Media is working overtime today!…As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…….Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future “press briefings” and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? … James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

