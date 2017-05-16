Towleroad

Donald Trump Tweet: ‘I Have the Absolute Right’ to Share Classified Info with Russia

by Andy Towle
May 16, 2017 | 7:13am

Trump meltdown

Donald Trump defended his right to share classified information with Russia in an early morning tweet on Tuesday.

Tweeted Trump: “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

Once again, Trump doesn’t understand the damage that he has done by offering info that was not shared with United States allies, without their permission.

Of course he can do it as the president. But should he? That’s the question at hand.



