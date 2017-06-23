Adam Lambert’s New Song Reveals What He Doesn’t Give ‘Two Fux’ About: WATCH

Adam Lambert debuted a new track last night as part of a Queen mini-concert on Jimmy Kimmel live. Lambert is still fronting the band and is about to embark on a North American tour with the group.

Writes Idolator:

Co-written with Ferras, Sarah Hudson, Big Taste and Trey Campbell, “Two Fux” is a defiant pop/rock anthem about living life on your own terms. “If you think what I’m doing how I live’s too much, I don’t really give two fux,” he sings on the soaring chorus. “If you think that what I say and what I give ain’t love, I don’t really give two fux.” Amen.

Watch: