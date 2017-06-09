Britney Spears, Chad Griffin, Chechnya, PrEP, Capital Pride, James Maslow, McDonalds: HOT LINKS

RESIGN. Nancy Pelosi calls for resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “When you talk about all of these things, just remember there’s something strange that isn’t connecting,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Now I can’t…confirm or deny the issue of the third meeting. But I did say on March 2 that he should resign,” she continued. “Sessions should resign as attorney general.”

BRITNEY SPEARS. Russian hackers are sending coded messages to each other on Britney Spears’s Instagram account.

PrEP. First generic form of Truvada approved: “The Food and Drug Administration on Friday announced its approval of Teva’s abbreviated new drug application the first generic of Gilead’s Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil).”

CHECHNYA. Germany now accepting gay Chechen refugees: “Germany has begun granting gays from Chechnya special visas on humanitarian grounds following reports that gay people are being tortured and killed in the Russian republic.”

CAPITAL PRIDE. Has it been overtaken by corporations and rich gay men? “NJNP finds fault with Pride and Capital Pride Alliance, the nonprofit organization behind the festival. Pride sponsors include large corporations such as Wells Fargo, recently condemned by members of the D.C. Council for its lending to private prisons and investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline, and weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman. Another sponsor, Maryland Live Casino, is owned by the Cordish Companies, which has ties to the Trump administration.”

SLAP A RAINBOW ON IT. McDonald’s launches ‘gay-friendly’ fries for Pride: “The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald’s most iconic and recognisable items; however, these fry boxes are ‘small potatoes’ in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community,” said Cathy Martin, vice president/general manager of McDonald’s Baltimore-Washington Region.

I'm lovin' these rainbow fry containers mcdonalds will be using in DC to celebrate pride! Visibility of LGBTQ+ support matters. #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/tR08IyONE5 — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) June 3, 2017

CHAD GRIFFIN TO IVANKA. Tweets aren’t enough: “I would say we need your voice and we need it to be loud,” Griffin said, in an interview in his office a few blocks from the White House for POLITICO’s “Off Message” podcast. “An ally is not someone who tells people that they’re an ally. An ally is not someone who sends a tweet to show that they’re an ally. An ally is someone who stands up and fights for a cause.”

IDAHO. Court says unmarried gay partner has no custody rights.

KATY PERRY. Promoting new album Witness with riveting (sarcasm) Big Brother-style live feed.

INSTAUPDATE. Liam Hemsworth, NPH, Ryan Phillippe, River Viiperi, David Beckham, James Maslow and more.

🤙🏼 A post shared by James Maslow (@jamesmaslow) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus “Inspired”.

COVER OF THE DAY. Niall Horan “Issues”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Paolo Bellucci.

🚬🚬🚬 A post shared by P A O L O B E L L U C C I (@paolo_bellucci1) on May 23, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

💥💥📸 @marco_ovando @lovesexomag @garcon_model #marcoovando #paolobellucci #garconmodel A post shared by P A O L O B E L L U C C I (@paolo_bellucci1) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT