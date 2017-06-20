D.C. Gay Men’s Chorus Surrounds and Drowns Out Homophobic Street Preachers: WATCH

Over the weekend, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C. performed at Knox Pride festival in Knoxville, Tennessee.

After their performance, as the group was driving away in their bus, they noticed the group of homophobic street preachers who were shouting and holding signs like “Homo Sex is a Sin” near the Pride stage, The Washingtonian reports:

Thea Kano, artistic director of the chorus, says about eight people were protesting with signs outside the Pride stage when they arrived. After the chorus’ performance, the singers got onto the bus to head back to the hotel. As the bus was moving away Kano noticed the protesters were still out and yelling at passersby, so she asked the bus driver to stop.

And then they piled off and worked their magic: