Toronto Police Charge 24-Year-Old Man with Sexual Assault for Transmitting HIV to Unwitting Partner

Toronto police have arrested Ala Al Safi, 24, and charged him with aggravated sexual assault for failing to disclose his HIV status with a male partner who later contracted HIV.

The Toronto Star reports:

Ala Al Safi, 24, was first charged with aggravated sexual assault in April, regarding a relationship he allegedly had in 2011. Al Safi was arrested again Monday on a second charge of aggravated sexual assault, regarding a relationship he allegedly had in 2016, Toronto police said in a news release.

Police allege that he did not disclose his HIV status in either case, and that the men he was intimate with contracted HIV as a result. Al Safi is subject to a rare court order requiring him to use condoms and make his condition known to sexual partners.

The order is just the third form the court in more than 20 years, the paper adds.