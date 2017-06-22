Trump: ‘I Did Not Make’ and ‘Do Not Have’ Recordings of James Comey

Donald Trump says he made no recordings of former FBI Director James Comey and has none in his possession, answering a question that reporters have been asking him for weeks.
Tweeted Trump: “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea……whether there are “tapes” or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”
With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
The statement answers a tweet from Trump back in May.
James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017