Trump: ‘I Did Not Make’ and ‘Do Not Have’ Recordings of James Comey

by Andy Towle
June 22, 2017 | 1:05pm

Donald Trump says he made no recordings of former FBI Director James Comey and has none in his possession, answering a question that reporters have been asking him for weeks.

Tweeted Trump: “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea……whether there are “tapes” or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

The statement answers a tweet from Trump back in May.



