James Corden Sent Trump 297 Copies of ‘Philadelphia’ Because Trump Doesn’t Care About AIDS: WATCH

James Corden did more for HIV and AIDS advocacy last night than any late night host in recent memory.

Corden spent six minutes of The Late Late Show last night talking about HIV/AIDS stigma and the fact that six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned last week because Trump doesn’t care.

Corden also spoke of how he learned aboutAIDS – by watching Jonathan Demme’s movie Philadelphia, starring Tom Hanks.

So, in an effort to educate Trump about its importance, Corden and his producers bought every copy of Philadelphia they could find on the internet – 297 in total – and sent them to Mar-a-Lago.

Said Corden:

“We hope that he’ll realize that HIV and AIDS is something you or any president of the United States or any leader for that matter can never afford to ignore. And for those of you who don’t want to ignore this global epidemic I urge you to visit Lambda Legal to support this organization and get educated about HIV and AIDS advocacy.”

Watch: