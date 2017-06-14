Towleroad

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Reenacts Jeff Sessions’ Senate Testimony: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 14, 2017 | 7:51am

Kate McKinnon Jeff Sessions

Kate McKinnon sat down with Seth Meyers last night and proved she’s just as good at her Jeff Sessions impression without the hair and make-up.

McKinnon explained that her decision to play Sessions on SNL sprouted from a funny mouth she knows how to make which Meyers characterized as “Grinch mouth.”

McKinnon “very carefully paid attention” to Jeff Sessions testimony, Meyers noted.

“Because we’re off I couldn’t help myself,” McKinnon added, before launching into a hilarious reenactment of Sessions’ interaction with Jim Comey and his recollection of meeting with Sergey Kislyak.

Watch:

Here’s more of McKinnon’s interview for our fellow fans in which she talks about Rough Night, her new film:



