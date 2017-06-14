Kate McKinnon Hilariously Reenacts Jeff Sessions’ Senate Testimony: WATCH

House Majority Whip, Others Shot After Gunman Opens Fire at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

Kate McKinnon sat down with Seth Meyers last night and proved she’s just as good at her Jeff Sessions impression without the hair and make-up.

McKinnon explained that her decision to play Sessions on SNL sprouted from a funny mouth she knows how to make which Meyers characterized as “Grinch mouth.”

McKinnon “very carefully paid attention” to Jeff Sessions testimony, Meyers noted.

“Because we’re off I couldn’t help myself,” McKinnon added, before launching into a hilarious reenactment of Sessions’ interaction with Jim Comey and his recollection of meeting with Sergey Kislyak.

Watch:

Here’s more of McKinnon’s interview for our fellow fans in which she talks about Rough Night, her new film: