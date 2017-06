Will There Be More LGBT Characters In ‘Gotham’ Season 4?

Trump’s Lawyer Jay Sekulow Opposed Legalizing Gay Sex in the U.S., Backed Russian Ban on ‘Gay Propaganda’

Queen Elizabeth II addressed UK parliament today and made a pledge to protect LGBT people from discrimination.

Said the Queen:

“My government will make further progress to tackle the gender pay gap and discrimination against people on the basis of their race, faith, gender, disability or sexual orientation.”

Watch:

Also being noted in the speech: no mention of a Donald Trump state visit prompting reports that it has been axed.