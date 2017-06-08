Scottish Episcopal Church is First Christian Church in UK to Allow Same-Sex Marriages

Watch James Comey’s Full Testimony on Trump, the Russia Investigation, and His Firing

District Court Judge Attacks Scott Lively’s ‘Abhorrent’ Anti-Gay Agenda As He Dismisses ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Lawsuit

The Scottish Episcopal Church has voted to allow gay couples to marry in church ceremonies making it the first Christian church in the UK to do so, the BBC reports:

The vote to amend canon law on marriage, removing the stipulation that it is between a man and a woman, was carried by the Synod in Edinburgh.

It means that gay Christians from any Anglican Church can now ask to be married in a Scottish Anglican Church.

Clergy who wish to officiate at gay marriages will have to “opt-in”.

The church said this meant that those who disagreed with gay marriage would be protected and not have to act against their conscience.