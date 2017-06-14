Trump Under Investigation by Special Counsel Mueller for Obstruction of Justice

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice in the Russia probe, according to the Washington Post:

The move by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said.

Trump had received private assurances from then-FBI Director James B. Comey starting in January that he was not personally under investigation. Officials say that changed shortly after Comey’s firing.

