Trump Launches Bile at Obama, Investigators in Monday Morning Twitter Meltdown

Donald Trump thought a good way to start the last week of June would be a Monday morning Twitter meltdown demanding an apology from investigators looking into Russian election hacking and the Trump campaign’s involvement, and hissing at President Obama for not taking more action.

Tweeted Trump:

“The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.They own ObamaCare!…The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win…..and did not want to “rock the boat.” He didn’t “choke,” he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia…..under a magnifying glass, they have zero “tapes” of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!”

Over the weekend, Trump accused Hillary Clinton of colluding with the Democrats to beat Bernie Sanders.

Six months in and still obsessed with the election rather than improving the nation.