Trump Sells ‘USA’ Baseball Caps for $40 After Hawking Them in Hurricane Harvey Photo Ops

In two successive Hurricane Harvey photo ops at Camp David this week, Donald Trump wore baseball caps emblazoned with ‘USA’ on the front and ‘Trump’ on the back that he’s selling for $40 on his campaign website.

As the NYT stated so succinctly: “Mr. Trump, we are reminded every day in ways we would not have imagined the day before, speaks and acts in the interests of himself and no one else.”

Image #1: Picture of President Trump in a red hat, distributed by the White House

Image #2: Your chance to buy the red hat from his campaign pic.twitter.com/hehsMRYcyw — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 28, 2017

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) pointed out the product placement on Monday, but journalist Gabriel Snyder had already noted it.

Trump has used his Harvey meetings as product placement for hats he sells for $40 two days in a row now… pic.twitter.com/EQcPkS8Yit — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) August 27, 2017

(h/t jmg)