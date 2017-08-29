Towleroad

BREAKING: Houston Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen Prepares To Open Church To Flood Victims After Being Shamed Online

Trump Sells ‘USA’ Baseball Caps for $40 After Hawking Them in Hurricane Harvey Photo Ops

by Andy Towle
August 29, 2017 | 11:20am

In two successive Hurricane Harvey photo ops at Camp David this week, Donald Trump wore baseball caps emblazoned with ‘USA’ on the front and ‘Trump’ on the back that he’s selling for $40 on his campaign website.

As the NYT stated so succinctly: “Mr. Trump, we are reminded every day in ways we would not have imagined the day before, speaks and acts in the interests of himself and no one else.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) pointed out the product placement on Monday, but journalist Gabriel Snyder had already noted it.

(h/t jmg)

