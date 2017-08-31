Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Denies Russian Collusion in Letter Rebutting Steele Dossier

Sam Smith Emails Fans, Tells Them New Music is Imminent

Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has denied claims in a dossier compiled by retired British spy Christopher Steele that he has deep ties to Russian officials, the NYT reports:

In an eight-page letter to the House Intelligence Committee, a lawyer for Mr. Cohen offered a full-throated rejection of any suggestion that Mr. Cohen was involved in an effort to work with Russia to disrupt the election.

“We have not uncovered a single document that would in any way corroborate the dossier’s allegations regarding Mr. Cohen, nor do we believe that any such document exists,” wrote the lawyer, Stephen M. Ryan.

“Mr. Cohen vehemently denies the claims made in the dossier about him, which are false and remain wholly unsubstantiated.”

A copy of the letter: