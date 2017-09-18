New UK Reality Show ‘Bromans’ Forces 8 ‘Bros’ to Strip Naked in the First Five Minutes: WATCH

Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour, Says ‘Trauma and Chronic Pain’ Preventing Her from ‘Living a Normal Life’

Bromans, the UK’s latest entry in the frivolous reality TV competition, sends eight men back to ancient Rome to see if they can hack it.

It’s reality TV at its most gawk-worthy, as the men are forced to strip completely naked in the first five minutes.

Check out the full first episode HERE while it’s up. It’s not exactly work-friendly so be warned.

The Daily Dot sums up the show’s premise:

It invites a group of bros from 2017 to come live in a house and act like ancient Romans for the chance to win £10,000. Contestants are allowed to bring their girlfriends with them for moral support, but because they have to comply to the norms of Roman culture, the men go off and participate in grueling, gladiator-like challenges while the women practice wine-making and sculpting back at the house. It’s like the Real World/Road Rules Challenge, plus Bachelor in Paradise, plus cosplay.

And aside from the reality format, how realistic is it actually?

Andrew James Sillett, a Classics professor at England’s University of Oxford, live-tweeted the first episode and weighed in. He gave it a thumbs-up!

"What a way to enter Rome' looking fucking fit." Triumph summed up neatly. #Bromans — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017

Obvs an excuse to show eight cocks on ITV2 at five minutes past the watershed, but some truth in the humiliation of the gladiator. #Bromans — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017

Latin came from the Romans.

Educational content ✔#Bromans — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017

Just saying, this gladiatorial joking about ruining the emperor's ring has good Roman background. #Bromans pic.twitter.com/GuCneOf519 — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017

Coin issued under the rule of gladiator emperor Commodus who styled himself as Hercules. — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017