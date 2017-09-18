German Firefighters Extract Man’s Private Part from Center Hole of a Gym Dumbbell

German firefighters in the city of Worms were called to the hospital late last week to extract a man’s private part from the center of a gym dumbbell, where it had become jammed.

The Worms fire department posted a photo of the dumbbell to Facebook, which it took them three hours to cut into five pieces using a grinder.

Wrote the department:

Strange accident – help for the hospital

Our headquarters received a distress call of a different type on Friday morning, and we were called to the hospital. A man had a very sensitive part of his body trapped in the hole of a 2.5 kg dumbell. Using a grinder, a saw, and emergency hydraulics, the weight was removed in three hours.

The fire department said it posted the photo as a warning to others: “Please do not imitate such actions!”