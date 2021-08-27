A Gold Glitter, Rainbow ‘Very Gay Raptor’ Isn’t The Clap Back We’d Expect From Ford When A New Truck Was Called ‘Very Gay’. We’d Be Wrong.

The 1998 rainbow Ford Ka and 2021 “Very Gay” Ford Ranger Raptor

Truck giant Ford showed where it stood regarding the LGBTQ community during Pride month by introducing a “Very Gay Raptor” glow-up version of its Ford Ranger Raptor truck. Now, the “Very Gay Raptor” is hitting the road in real life as part of Christopher Street Day celebrations in Cologne, Germany.

According to Motor1, Ford’s German branch, which is also located in Cologne, produced an actual “Very Gay Raptor” for this weekend’s Christopher Street Day Street Festival in Cologne. But the origin of the “Very Gay Raptor” is just as much a case of well-placed shade as much as it is a celebration of the LGBTQ community.

The Raptor’s “Very Gay” paint job originated as a response to a homophobic comment directed at the Raptor’s Performance Blue paint color. Ford countered with a video released to social media during Pride month that featured the “very gay” critique and revealed a makeover truly fitting of the moniker.

The custom paint job features the colors of the Philadelphia rainbow Pride and transgender Pride flags alongside a glittery, golden finish. The truck also features the Ford logo framed in a sky blue heart on the tailgate and a “#VeryGayRaptor” decal on the rear windshield.

The rainbow-clad Ranger Raptor will be on display at Cologne Pride festivities until Saturday, August 28, and will be part of the Christopher Street Day Parade on Sunday, August 29. The truck’s physical debut coincides with the 25th anniversary of Ford’s Gay, Lesbian or Bisexual Employees organization (GLOBE), a company initiative aimed at supporting LGBTQ employees and continued workplace diversity.

The “Very Gay” Ford Ranger Raptor

The “Very Gay Raptor” marks the second LGBTQ Pride-themed offering from Ford. The company produced a special Pride flag painted pick-up truck version of its Ka model for Cologne’s Christopher Street Day celebrations in 1998.

Other car manufacturers in Europe have contributed Pride versions of their vehicles in recent years. Bentley introduced a rainbow version of its Continental GT V8 convertible as part of North West of England’s virtual Pride event last year. Porsche and BMW USA also produced Pride-themed vehicles for 2020 virtual Pride events as well.

Very Gay Raptor: Previously on Towleroad

Photos courtesy of Ford