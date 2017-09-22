John McCain, Aaron Carter, A Star is Born, Log Cabin Republicans, Allan Hollinghurst, Jake Gyllenhaal: HOT LINKS

Victories Like This Week’s Big Arizona Gay Parenting Ruling are at Risk if We Lose SCOTUS Justice Anthony Kennedy

JOHN MCCAIN. I’m voting ‘no’ on the Obamacare repeal bill: “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried.”

LOOKING FOR THE EXITS. Trump aides don’t see a future: “Many who joined the administration in January did so with the explicit idea that they’d stay for at least a year, enough to credibly say they’d served. But in the aftermath of a wave of abrupt, high-profile departures over the summer that culminated with former strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster in August, aides up and down the chain are reaching out to headhunters, lobbyists, and GOP operatives for help finding their next job.”

BILLS BILLS BILLS. Richard Simmons has been ordered to pay the National Enquirer‘s legal fees.

FACEBOOK. We’re cooperating with Russia probe: “Under growing pressure from Congress and the public to reveal more about the spread of covert Russian propaganda on Facebook, the company said on Thursday that it was turning over more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads to congressional committees investigating the Kremlin’s influence operation during the 2016 presidential campaign.”

HEALTHCARE. What the hell is Bernie Sanders doing?

AARON CARTER. Cops rush to singer’s home after reports he was suicidal, but he answered the door: “According to law enforcement, cops just got a call from someone who had been on a call with Aaron when they felt something just wasn’t right. Sources connected to Aaron tell us one of his neighbors went to check on him, but no one responded when they knocked.”

A STAR IS BORN. The release date for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s remake has been moved up.

LOG CABIN REPUBLICANS. President Gregory T. Angelo goes off: “If I hear one more time that LGBT Republicans are like Jews for Hitler or blacks for the KKK, my head will explode,” says Gregory T. Angelo. “Trolls think they’re being clever and they’re really not. I’d appreciate trolls much more if they likened Log Cabin Republicans to White Whales for Ahab.”

ANDREW JOHNS. Straight former rugby league player shows support for Aussie marriage equality with kiss on friend.

2 boys from Cessnock will be voting yes @billypeden13. Ha ha sorry bill A post shared by Andrew Johns (@ajohns74) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

ALAN HOLLINGHURST. I was lucky as a writer to be around before gays were as accepted: “I did have that sense that I was very fortunate in a way, coming along just as gay lit as a genre was really coming into its own, and finding there was this whole fascinating, unexplored world to write about. But then of course that was in the wake of gay liberation and various social and political changes; and then of course the great crisis of Aids was the second stage of that – it gave gay writing a new, unanticipated subject.”

SKIN CARE ROUTINE OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber’s.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Jake Gyllenhaal in Stronger.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. DJ Snake featuring Lauv “A Different Way”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Marcus Watts.

Yup… Still looking for the weekend… 💁🏾‍♂️ A post shared by Marcus Watts (@marcuswattz) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Because summer doesn't end in California… #endlesssummer @manofmetropolis @johnrussophoto 🌞🏖🤙🏾 A post shared by Marcus Watts (@marcuswattz) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT