Air Force Academy Superintendent Goes Viral, Blasting Racism and Intolerance in No Uncertain Terms: WATCH

Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria responded with force and outrage after a racist message (“Go Home N-word”) was left on the message boards of five black cadet candidates for the Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

His message is going viral on social media for good reason.

“Reach for your phones,” said Silveria:

“If you’re outraged by those words, then you’re in the right place. That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School…It’s the power that we come from all walks of life, that we come from all parts of this country, that we come from all races, that we come from all backgrounds, gender, all make-up, all upbringing…The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful….If you can’t treat someone from another gender, whether that’s a man or a woman, with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you need to get out. And if you can’t treat someone from another race or a different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out…”

Watch: