Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. twice last year and lied when asked under oath during his confirmation hearings, has told people he’d like to have the entire National Security Council staff take lie detector tests to get rid of leakers.

Axios reports:

It’s unclear whether this will ever happen, but Sessions floated the idea to multiple people, as recently as last month.

Sessions’ idea is to do a one-time, one-issue, polygraph test of everyone on the NSC staff. Interrogators would sit down with every single NSC staffer (there’s more than 100 of them), and ask them, individually, what they know about the leaks of transcripts of the president’s phone calls with foreign leaders. Sessions suspects those leaks came from within the NSC, and thinks that a polygraph test — at the very least — would scare them out of leaking again.

Sessions has told associates he likes the idea of targeting the foreign leader phone calls because there’s a small enough universe of people who would have had access to these transcripts.