Puerto Rico Mayor Responds to Trump’s ‘Petty Comments’: ‘I Have No Time for Distractions…This is About Lives’ – WATCH

San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz reacted on Saturday to Donald Trump’s insults, telling MSNBC she didn’t have time for “petty comments” and would do what she needed to get relief to the area.

Trump claimed that Cruz “was told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump” and said the mayor had “poor leadership ability.”

Cruz was asked about the remarks.

She replied:

“Actually, I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president…We have one goal – to save lives. This is a time when everyone shows their true colors. I have no time for distractions. All I have is time for people to move forward, to get help…I will continue to do whatever I have to do, say whatever I have to say, compliment the people that I have to compliment, and call out the people that I need to call out…This is about lives that are being lost.”

Watch: