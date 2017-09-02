Trump Nominates Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany, Would Be First Openly Gay Appointee

Donald Trump will pick Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, as ambassador to Germany, the White House announced on Friday night. If confirmed Grenell would become the first openly LGBTQ appointee of the Trump administration.

Earlier this year it was thought that Trump would pick Grenell as ambassador to NATO.

Said the White House of Grenell’s background:

“Mr. Grenell, a foreign policy writer and commentator, founded the international consulting firm Capitol Media Partners in 2010. For nearly two decades, he has served as the primary communications adviser for public officials at the local, state, Federal, and international levels, as well as for a Fortune 200 ranked company. Mr. Grenell is the longest serving United States spokesman at the United Nations (2001-2008) having served four United States Ambassadors. He earned a B.A. from Evangel University and an MPA from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.”

Grenell served as an advisor to Mitt Romney during his 2012 campaign for president but was forced to resign after a campaign by social conservatives.

The American Family Association’s Bryan Fischer was among those leading the charge.

Argued Fischer in a CNN appearance: “Well, the point here is that personnel is policy. Everybody in D.C. says that. Personnel is policy. When Governor Romney picks somebody who is an activist homosexual and puts him in a prominent position, he’s sending a shout out, it seems to me, to the homosexual lobby.”