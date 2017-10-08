GOP Senator Bob Corker Blasts Trump: ‘The White House Has Become an Adult Day Care Center’

Retiring Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) fired back after Donald Trump attacked him on Twitter Sunday morning, saying the White House had “become an adult day care center.”

Tweeted Trump of Corker, who has become increasingly critical of Trump’s presidency and policy decisions:

“Senator Bob Corker “begged” me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said “NO” and he dropped out (said he could not win without…..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said “NO THANKS.” He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!

Corker had this to say in response: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”