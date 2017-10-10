Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence on Mega-Donor Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

Carrie Fisher, North Korea, Call Me By Your Name, NRA, Ricky Martin, a-ha, Charlie Dent, Josh Hawley: HOT LINKS

The Full Trailer for ‘My Friend Dahmer’, About the Youth of the Infamous Gay Serial Killer: WATCH

Hillary Clinton has broken her silence on the multiple sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a major Democratic bundler and Clinton donor.

Clinton released a brief statement early Tuesday afternoon after her silence had become a major news story.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

President Obama, also a major recipient of Weinstein’s fundraising, has yet to speak out.