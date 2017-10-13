Iran Nuclear Deal, Jessie Ware, Gerard Butler, Emma Thompson, Mark Cuban, Roger Stone, Dan Savage, Jason Momoa: HOT LINKS

The First Episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 is Coming Sooner Than You Think: Next Week!

IRAN NUKES. Trump decertifies Iran nuclear deal: ‘President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Iran nuclear deal no longer serves U.S. national security interests. This decision, which has been referred as “decertification,” is a significant declaration that leaves the Obama-era deal in place but puts Congress in charge of whether or not to follow up with action, triggering a 60-day window for lawmakers to re-impose sanctions against Iran that were suspended in 2015 as part of the agreement.’

ITMFA. Dan Savage organization donates a second check for $100K to ACLU, International Refugee Assistance Project, and Planned Parenthood: ‘We were hoping to raise a little money to fight the Trump administration’s attack on civil liberties, immigrants, and women’s reproductive rights but we didn’t expect to raise enough to donate $200,000—all the proceeds from sales—to these great orgs in such a short time. So a huge “thank you!” to everyone who bought ITMFA gear, wore it out, talked it up, posted pics to their social media accounts, and had some fun!

ROGER STONE. House Intelligence Committee threatens subpoena of Trump associate unless he reveals the name of his intermediary with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: ‘California Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat told CNN: “We have agreed to subpoena him if he doesn’t provide the information. … We’ll see whether he’s willing to comply or whether we’ll have to use a compulsory process.”‘

MAR-A-LAGO. Secret Service paid Trump’s club $63,000: “Most of the $63,700 in payments from the Secret Service to Mar-a-Lago were made between February and April, and were categorized as hotel costs on government expense forms. The payments are detailed in forms and more than a dozen invoices on Mar-a-Lago letterhead ranging from $1,300 to $11,050.”

JASON MOMOA. 2011 rape joke getting new attention: “It’s just that there’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it. And rape beautiful women and then have them fall in love with you, you know what I mean?”

JIM LUCAS. GOP lawmaker drafts bill requiring journalists to register with the police: ‘The Republican lawmaker is taking aim at journalists for what he says is “irresponsible” coverage, proposing that they are fingerprinted and licensed to practice.

MARK CUBAN. On 2020 run as independent: “It is something I’m seriously considering.”

HE IS A PREDATOR. Emma Thompson on Harvey Weinstein.

ROY MOORE. Led charge against removing segregation from Alabama’s constitution: ‘Democrats and Republicans led by then-Gov. Bob Riley (R) worked together on an amendment to remove language in the state constitution mandating “separate schools for white and colored children” and allowing poll taxes, Jim Crow-era requirements that people to pay to vote that disenfranchised most black people.

URVASHI VAID. Named interim director of LPAC.

SUSAN COLLINS. Not running for governor of Maine, will stay in Senate: “I’m often the bridge between the two sides of the aisle.”

Senator Colliins says she's 'bridge between the two sides of the aisle', one reason she is staying in Senate. https://t.co/Rt5XohfUKJ pic.twitter.com/pVl0cRo5fF — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) October 13, 2017

CHINA. Museum removes exhibit comparing black people to animals. ‘A section of the “This Is Africa” exhibit at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan included side-by-side photographs of animals and people displaying similar expressions. One pair included a young boy and a howling chimpanzee, each photographed with their mouths agape. Other sets paired a man and a lion, both gnashing their teeth; and a man and a baboon.’

GERARD BUTLER. He’s now got a huge scruffy beard.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “Alone”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Leonardo Alves.

