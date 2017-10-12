Towleroad

James Van Der Beek, Terry Crews, Michael Gaston Open Up About Being Sexually Groped by Men in Power

by Andy Towle
October 12, 2017 | 9:02am

Actor James van deer Beek (Dawson’s Creek, What Would Diplo Do?) spoke out about the Harvey Weinstein scandal this week and said he had been sexually harassed by a powerful man who grabbed his ass and left him in fear of speaking out.

Said Van Der Beek:

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome”

Van Der Beek isn’t the only male celeb to speak out with a personal experience of harassment in reaction to the Weinstein scandal. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews said “a high level Hollywood executive…groped [his] privates” at an industry function he was attending with his wife.

Actor Michael Gaston (Prison Break, Jericho) also spoke out, saying he was grabbed in the groin by a powerful theatre director 25 years ago and the experience still makes his heart pound and his hands shake when he remembers it:



