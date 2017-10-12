James Van Der Beek, Terry Crews, Michael Gaston Open Up About Being Sexually Groped by Men in Power

Actor James van deer Beek (Dawson’s Creek, What Would Diplo Do?) spoke out about the Harvey Weinstein scandal this week and said he had been sexually harassed by a powerful man who grabbed his ass and left him in fear of speaking out.

Said Van Der Beek:

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome”

Van Der Beek isn’t the only male celeb to speak out with a personal experience of harassment in reaction to the Weinstein scandal. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews said “a high level Hollywood executive…groped [his] privates” at an industry function he was attending with his wife.

Actor Michael Gaston (Prison Break, Jericho) also spoke out, saying he was grabbed in the groin by a powerful theatre director 25 years ago and the experience still makes his heart pound and his hands shake when he remembers it:

