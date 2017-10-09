Kellyanne Conway Calls Objections to Pence Anthem Stunt ‘Offensive’, Calls Bob Corker ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’ – WATCH

A Silver Fox Dates a 24-Year-Old with More ‘Daddy Issues’ Than You Can Imagine in ‘Call Your Father’ – SHORT FILM

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway sat down with FOX & Friends today and called objections to Mike Pence’s staged National Anthem stunt (which cost taxpayers $242,000) “outrageous, egregious and offensive.”

Said Conway:

“It takes a lot to get that man’s blood boiling and to refer to somebody who’s standing up for the flag and all it represents to hundreds of millions of Americans and all it signals to the world, our veterans, our unity, the founding of our great nation. To call that a political stunt is truly outrageous, egregious and offensive…This is a man who said he doesn’t think it’s too much to stand.”

And Conway continued to push the GOP lie that the protest is about patriotism and “the flag” when it’s in fact about racial discrimination in the U.S.:

“The flag, I still think is the most cohesive, unifying symbol in our nation…at a time when we feel very fractured and divided.”

Conway also attacked GOP Senator Bob Corker for his tweets about the “adult day care center” the White House has become.

“I find tweets like this to be incredibly irresponsible.”

Watch: