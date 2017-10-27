Catalonia, Stranger Things, Grace Jones, Kevin Keller, Sebastian Gorka, Manchester, Grey’s Anatomy: HOT LINKS

Mysterious Fast Object May Be Our First Visitor from Another Solar System

OTHER THINGS. Nobody says Stranger Things than Donald Trump.

CATALONIA. Parliament votes to declare independence from Spain: “Undeterred by the government’s threat to seize control of Catalonia, separatists in the region’s Parliament passed a resolution to “create a Catalan republic as an independent state.” In protest, lawmakers opposed to independence walked out of the chamber before the vote.”

GOTH SHRUB. Grace Jones can still bring the glamour.

RIVERDALE. Kevin Keller plot line is causing some raised eyebrows.

TENNESSEE. Neo-Nazis plan weekend rally: ‘The white supremacist Nationalist Front will hold a series of “White Lives Matter” protests at various points in Tennessee on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The events will begin at 10am EST and culminate in a private social event that evening. With an expected attendance of around 200 people, this could be the largest gathering of white supremacists since Unite the Right in Charlottesville, Virginia.‘

SEBASTIAN GORKA. Hillary should be executed for Uranium deal. “If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now. The Rosenbergs, okay? This is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did, and those people got the chair. Think about it. Giving away nuclear capabilities to our enemies, that’s what we are talking about.”

NEW YORK. Police seek nose-picking masturbator who rides the subway.

L.A. North Hills man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife, gay son: “Prosecutors say Issa had a longtime gambling problem and needed cash. Authorities say he attacked his family because he wanted to sell the house despite his wife’s objections and because he had an extreme disgust of his son’s sexuality.”

KENYA. Man gets life-changing surgery to reduce 11 lb. testicles and three-foot penis. “Teased by his classmates and unable to afford surgery, Mr Opiyo dropped out of school and became a recluse, convinced the devil had cursed him.”

UK. Christian thrown out of university for anti-gay remarks loses appeal: ‘Ngole, 39, wrote during a debate on Facebook that “the Bible and God identify homosexuality as a sin”, adding that “same-sex marriage is a sin whether we like it or not. It is God’s words and man’s sentiments would not change His words.”’

GREY’S ANATOMY. Giacomo Gianniotti and Jesse Williams are baring their anatomy next week.

MANCHESTER. Gay village bar removes “brain tumor” cocktail from menu: “A bar has removed an ‘insensitive’ advert for a drink called ‘Brain Tumour’ after a complaint from a man whose mother died from the condition.”

CLASSICAL GUITAR OF THE DAY. Stranger Things.

DRAG RACE CHAT OF THE DAY. Cell phones, MySpace, and Screen Names.

FRIDAY FLASH.Christiaan De Donder-De Kort and Ivan Montis.

