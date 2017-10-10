Trump Gets Zinged by NYT Reporter After Misinformed Twitter Attack on ‘Liddle Bob Corker’

Alex Jones: ‘It is a Culture Now in the Gay Community to Give Each Other HIV…This is Satanism, Folks’

Donald Trump mocked Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) with a short person joke in a Twitter attack claiming the New York Times recorded Corker without his knowledge, a claim which was quickly debunked by the paper’s reporter.

Tweeted Trump: “The Failing @ nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!”

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Trump’s claim was quickly debunked by NYT reporter Jonathan Martin, who tweeted that Corker had two aides recording the conversation as well.

Corker had 2 aides on line, also recording, and they made sure after it ended that I was taping, too. EXCERPTS >https://t.co/xo4FNaSTvp — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 10, 2017

Trump’s latest attack came after a seriously unhinged series of Tuesday morning tweets, which you can see here.

Trump and Corker have been warring for days.

Following a Twitter spat on Sunday morning in which Trump made false accusations that Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) “begged” for his endorsement and Corker said the White House had become an “adult day care center,” Corker quadrupled down on Sunday in an interview with the New York Times.

In an extraordinary rebuke of a president of his own party, Mr. Corker said he was alarmed about a president who acts “like he’s doing ‘The Apprentice’ or something.”

“He concerns me,” Mr. Corker added. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

Other statements from the astonishingly candid interview:

“I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him.”

Of his relationship with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson:

“A lot of people think that there is some kind of ‘good cop, bad cop’ act underway, but that’s just not true.”

And Trump’s lies:

“I don’t know why the president tweets out things that are not true,” he said. “You know he does it, everyone knows he does it, but he does.”

Corker also said that Trump’s impulsive threats toward other nations could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”