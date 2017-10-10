Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Gets Zinged by NYT Reporter After Misinformed Twitter Attack on ‘Liddle Bob Corker’

Trump Attacks ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill, Threatens NFL, and Brags He Has Higher IQ Than Rex Tillerson

by Andy Towle
October 10, 2017 | 8:47am

Donald Trump amped up wars he’s having on several fronts Tuesday morning, attacking suspended ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, threatening the NFL’s “tax breaks,” and bragging he’s got a higher IQ than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Hill was suspended on Monday for two weeks for violating the company’s social media guidelines.

Hill had tweeted about a potential boycott of companies that advertise with the Dallas Cowboys.

Trump went after Hill in a tweet on Tuesday morning, saying, “With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

He also went after the NFL, tweeting “Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!”

Explains the NYT:

The tax break for the N.F.L. has been a point of controversy for years, and other conservatives have taken up the cause in recent weeks as the president has repeatedly assailed the league over the player protests. But the idea would be more about symbolism than impact. The tax break applies only to the central office, not the teams, which already pay taxes as for-profit organizations, and the N.F.L. voluntarily gave up the tax exemption for its league office in 2015.

Trump also attacked Congress over healthcare and Democrats over immigration:

And to cap things off, Forbes published an interview sure to inflame the already tense relationship between he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

He boasts, with a dose of hyperbole that any student of FDR or even Barack Obama could undercut: “I’ve had just about the most legislation passed of any president, in a nine-month period, that’s ever served. We had over 50 bills passed. I’m not talking about executive orders only, which are very important. I’m talking about bills.”

He counterpunches, in this case firing a shot at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly called his boss a moron: “I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

But Trump did have praise for one thing on Tuesday morning. A book that speaks highly of himself.



You Might Also Like