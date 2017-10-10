Trump Attacks ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill, Threatens NFL, and Brags He Has Higher IQ Than Rex Tillerson

Jack Explains Why He’s a ‘Platinum Star Gay’ in New Clip from ‘Will & Grace’ – WATCH

Donald Trump amped up wars he’s having on several fronts Tuesday morning, attacking suspended ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, threatening the NFL’s “tax breaks,” and bragging he’s got a higher IQ than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Hill was suspended on Monday for two weeks for violating the company’s social media guidelines.

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Hill had tweeted about a potential boycott of companies that advertise with the Dallas Cowboys.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Or, how about not patronizing the advertisers who support the Cowboys? You can watch and do that, right? https://t.co/duPNqxFta7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Trump went after Hill in a tweet on Tuesday morning, saying, “With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

He also went after the NFL, tweeting “Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!”

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Explains the NYT:

The tax break for the N.F.L. has been a point of controversy for years, and other conservatives have taken up the cause in recent weeks as the president has repeatedly assailed the league over the player protests. But the idea would be more about symbolism than impact. The tax break applies only to the central office, not the teams, which already pay taxes as for-profit organizations, and the N.F.L. voluntarily gave up the tax exemption for its league office in 2015.

Trump also attacked Congress over healthcare and Democrats over immigration:

Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people – FAST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

The problem with agreeing to a policy on immigration is that the Democrats don't want secure borders,they don't care about safety for U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

And to cap things off, Forbes published an interview sure to inflame the already tense relationship between he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

He boasts, with a dose of hyperbole that any student of FDR or even Barack Obama could undercut: “I’ve had just about the most legislation passed of any president, in a nine-month period, that’s ever served. We had over 50 bills passed. I’m not talking about executive orders only, which are very important. I’m talking about bills.”

He counterpunches, in this case firing a shot at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly called his boss a moron: “I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

But Trump did have praise for one thing on Tuesday morning. A book that speaks highly of himself.