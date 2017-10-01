Trump Praises Himself Again for ‘Great Job’ in Puerto Rico, Slams Critics as ‘Politically Motivated Ingrates’

Tweeting from his golf club in Bedminister, NJ, Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated himself again for his response to the humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico and blasted his critics as “politically motivated ingrates.”

Tweeted Trump:

“We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,……people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected……..for safety. Thank you to the Governor of P.R. and to all of those who are working so closely with our First Responders. Fantastic job!”

