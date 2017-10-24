Man Shouts ‘Trump is Treason’, Throws Down Russian Flag as President Arrives at Capitol: WATCH

Honey Company Enlists Three Gay Bears to Sell Its Product and the Result is Sticky and Sweet: WATCH

A protester at the U.S. Capitol threw down Russian flags and shouted “Trump is treason” as the president arrived for a meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch:

Full video: Chaos erupts as President Trump enters the Senate GOP lunch and a protester posing as a reporter begins yelling about treason. pic.twitter.com/GiYMwt9g5l — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) October 24, 2017