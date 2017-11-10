Louis CK, Aly Raisman, Emmanuel Macron, Steve Bannon, Taylor Swift, George Papadopoulos, Lava: HOT LINKS

LOUIS CK. The latest Hollywood creep to be hit with disgusting sexual assault allegations.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS. I lied to FBI out of loyalty to Trump: ‘Trump had publicly denied that there had been any contact between his campaign and Russian officials, and Papadopoulos did not want to contradict the official line, the source said. “It’s all fake news,” Trump said of any alleged connections in January. “It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen.” Papadopoulos met with the FBI agents investigating those alleged ties shortly thereafter, and he later acknowledged that he lied during that meeting about the timing of certain contacts.’

SCIENTOLOGY. Trump wants to pull its tax-exempt status.

ALY RAISMAN. Olympic gymnast says she was sexually assaulted by team coach: “Aly Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist and two-time national team captain, said she was sexually abused by former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to CBS’ “60 Minutes.” Nassar already faces 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and could receive a sentence of life in prison.”

EMMANUEL MACRON. French president says tweeting “not compatible” with being president: “It’s not compatible with the kind of distance you need to govern and to preside,” Macron said. “To be president, you need some distance from events, from the permanent flows of news and reactions.”

IT WAS VERY TRIPPY. Rosie O’Donnell opens up about Trump’s hostility toward her.

STEVE BANNON. Compares the Roy Moore allegations to pussygate, says it proves the media is the opposition party. “The Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post that dropped that dime on Donald Trump, is the same Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post that dropped the dime this afternoon on Judge Roy Moore. Now is that a coincidence? That’s what I mean when I say opposition party, right? It’s purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic Party. They don’t make any bones about it. By the way, I don’t mind it. I’ll call them out every day.”

RAINBOW RAILROAD. Meet the Canadian fighting Chechnya’s gay purge: “Powell is the executive director of Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps evacuate LGBTQ refugees from countries where they face persecution. The organization has teamed with the Russian LGBT Network, which is helping relocate Chechen refugees to safehouses in Russia. The refugees say they were kidnapped and tortured by the Chechen government and live in secrecy with nowhere to go.

CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX. 609 companies earn perfect scores in Human Rights Campaign’s annual index.

SONG DEBUT OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift “New Year’s Day”.

KATHY GRIFFIN. On Stockard Channing and inequality in Hollywood.

WORLD RECORD OF THE DAY. Real Life Iron Man

SURVIVAL VIDEO OF THE DAY. This GoPro.

FRIDAY FLASH. Dillon Powell.

