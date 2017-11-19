Towleroad

Jeff Flake Gets Wrathful Tweet from Trump After Hot Mic Slip Warning the GOP is ‘Toast’

by Andy Towle
November 19, 2017 | 7:39pm

Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter Sunday night over a hot mic conversation Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) had with the mayor of Mesa, Arizona, in which he said the GOP is “toast” if it becomes the party of Trump and Roy Moore.

Tweeted Trump:

‘Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.”’

Last month, Flake announced he is not going to seek re-election and delivered a sharp rebuke of Trump on the Senate floor. Flake, the establishment candidate, was seen as highly vulnerable to a Trump-allied challenger.



