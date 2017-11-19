Trump on UCLA Basketball Players: ‘I Should Have Left Them in Jail’

Donald Trump is not getting the respect he desires from LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball, one of three athletes released last week by the Chinese government after being jailed for shoplifting in the country.

Tweeted Trump: “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!”

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Trump last week demanded the players thank him and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their release.

The elder Ball was asked about the incident by ESPN:

“Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”