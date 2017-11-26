Towleroad

Nancy Pelosi Defends Rep. John Conyers in the Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations: WATCH

by Andy Towle
November 26, 2017 | 12:05pm

Nancy called Rep. John Conyers an “icon” and said that he deserves “due process” in the face of sexual harassment allegations against him by multiple women.

Said Pelosi: “He has done a great deal to protect women. Violence Against Women Act, which the left – right-wing – is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that … I believe he understands what’s at stake here, and he will do the right thing.”.

The Hill notes:

Conyers last week acknowledged that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015, but denied the sexual harassment accusations made against him by a former female aide.

The House Ethics Committee said last week that it has opened a probe into the allegations against Conyers, which include accusations of unwanted sexual advances.

Pelosi in the interview on Sunday called for an end to non-disclosure agreements that prevent sexual misconduct accusations from coming to light.



