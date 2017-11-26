Nancy Pelosi Defends Rep. John Conyers in the Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations: WATCH

Trump Claims Access Hollywood ‘Grab Her By the Pu**y’ Tape is Fake

Nancy called Rep. John Conyers an “icon” and said that he deserves “due process” in the face of sexual harassment allegations against him by multiple women.

Said Pelosi: “He has done a great deal to protect women. Violence Against Women Act, which the left – right-wing – is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that … I believe he understands what’s at stake here, and he will do the right thing.”.

The Hill notes:

Conyers last week acknowledged that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015, but denied the sexual harassment accusations made against him by a former female aide.

The House Ethics Committee said last week that it has opened a probe into the allegations against Conyers, which include accusations of unwanted sexual advances.

Pelosi in the interview on Sunday called for an end to non-disclosure agreements that prevent sexual misconduct accusations from coming to light.

The most absurd part of Pelosi’s statement is “I believe he understands what is at stake here and he will do the right thing.” It’s not up to Conyers to decide what’s right. Also, he’s widely reputed to be losing his mental faculties. https://t.co/tVkgJSH64V — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 26, 2017

Democrats have lost the thread on sexual harassment. You can debate Franken as being a marginal case, I guess. But the Conyers claims represent a serious abuse of power—one that required a legal settlement—and Pelosi doesn't see them as a firing offense. https://t.co/10Km2FQisA — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 26, 2017