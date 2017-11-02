Trump Demands Death Penalty for ISIS Loyalist Behind NYC Terror Truck Attack

Fifth Harmony Give Sam Smith the Surprise of His Life on Carpool Karaoke

Donald Trump said in a series of tweets that 29 year-old Sayfullo Saipov should face the death penalty for the truck attack that killed 8 people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Tweeted Trump:

“NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system……There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

A few reactions on Twitter:

Advocating the death penalty before trial isn't justice, it's a lynching. I despise what this man did to our city, but Trump is wrong here. https://t.co/YM80cFj7B6 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 2, 2017

The President of the United States screaming for the DEATH PENALTY is the modern-day equivalent of a monarch yelling "off with his head!" — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 2, 2017

I miss normal. I miss having a leader who knew we have a functioning justice system, not a dictator in charge. https://t.co/4MeuZY6Jqw — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 2, 2017

Remember when Trump called for the death penalty for the Charlottesville terrorist? Or was he not brown enough? pic.twitter.com/olarY1XObj — Stock Photo Trump (@StockPhotoTrump) November 2, 2017