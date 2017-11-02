Towleroad

Trump Demands Death Penalty for ISIS Loyalist Behind NYC Terror Truck Attack

Trump Demands Death Penalty for ISIS Loyalist Behind NYC Terror Truck Attack

by Andy Towle
November 2, 2017 | 8:58am

Donald Trump said in a series of tweets that 29 year-old Sayfullo Saipov should face the death penalty for the truck attack that killed 8 people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Tweeted Trump:

“NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system……There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

A few reactions on Twitter:

 



