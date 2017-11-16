Trump to UCLA Basketball Players: Now Thank the Chinese President

HIV-Undetectable Gay Men Have an Important Message for You: WATCH

After getting his requested “thank you” from the UCLA basketball players released from custody in China, Donald Trump on Thursday demanded they make another apology to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tweeted Trump:

“To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You’re welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made………your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!

Trump later tweeted that the Chinese were sending a delegation to North Korea: