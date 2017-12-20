Towleroad

BREAKING: U.S. Sanctions Chechnya Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Under Magnitsky Act Following Anti-Gay Purge

Human Rights Campaign Projects CDC’s Banned Word List on Facade of Trump Hotel

by Andy Towle
December 20, 2017 | 9:29am

The Human Rights Campaign teamed up with artist Robin Bell on Tuesday night to illuminate the facade of Trump’s Washington D.C. hotel with the CDC’s banned word list.

 



