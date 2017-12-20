Human Rights Campaign Projects CDC’s Banned Word List on Facade of Trump Hotel

The Human Rights Campaign teamed up with artist Robin Bell on Tuesday night to illuminate the facade of Trump’s Washington D.C. hotel with the CDC’s banned word list.
.@HRC protests tonight in powerful display projected at Trump’s DC Hotel. The projection rotated words Trump-Pence administration reportedly banned at the CDC, including "transgender" & "diversity" – and ended with a declaration from the #LGBTQ community: “we will not be erased.” pic.twitter.com/Yq8aQQdaRX
— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) December 20, 2017
📷: Liz Gorman/Bellvisuals.comhttps://t.co/ewUWZbcxuW pic.twitter.com/3HHIXN0Fgn
— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) December 20, 2017