Corey Johnson Likely to Be Next NYC City Council Speaker as Mayor De Blasio Gives Endorsement

NYC City Councilman and former Towleroad political editor Corey Johnson is likely to become the next Speaker of the City Council, which would make him the second-most powerful person politically in New York City.

NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio gave his support Thursday to a deal that would make Johnson speaker.

Said De Blasio in a tweet: “Congratulations to the next speaker of the @ NYCCouncil, Corey Johnson. He’s been a force for the people of his district and I know he will bring that same commitment, passion, and energy to the speakership. I look forward to working with him on a progressive agenda for NYC.”

The NY Daily News reports:

Johnson, a Manhattan Democrat, sewed up the backing Wednesday of the Queens and Bronx county Democratic leaders, who brought with them support from enough Council members to give him the win.

The result won’t be official until the 51 Council members vote in January.

Four years ago, de Blasio played a crucial role in picking outgoing Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito for the job, throwing his support behind her and teaming with the Council’s progressive caucus to orchestrate a deal.

The New York Times reported on Johnson’s emergence as frontrunner on Wednesday:

Mr. Johnson, who is white and gay, has spoken of growing up in public housing in Middletown, Mass., his struggles with alcohol and drugs and the fact that he is H.I.V. positive.

“None of that is directly the same thing as someone’s race, but I’m someone who has struggled and that informs why I ran for office and my ability to work with everyone,” he said in an interview earlier this fall.