Reporter’s Name Altered with Anti-Gay Slurs in California Newspaper: ‘Paul Gayzalez – News-Press Faggoat’

The Santa Barbara News-Press apologized on Wednesday after a reporter’s name was altered using anti-gay slurs in the print edition of its Christmas Day paper.

The reporter, Paul Gonzalez, had his name altered to read ““Paul Gayzalez, News-Press Faggoat.”

Wrote Director of News Operations Donald Katich: “In Monday’s News-Press, one of our employees changed another employee’s byline to reflect an offensive slur. The News-Press has taken immediate and swift action with this employee; we do not tolerate any form of harassment in the workplace. We apologize to our readers.”

The San Luis Obispo Tribune adds:

The byline is unaltered in the online version of the story. Katich told SF Gate that the employee behind the change “is represented by the Teamsters. There is a process we are obligated to follow when it comes to discipline or termination. The employee is no longer in the building.”