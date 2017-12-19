Towleroad

Jim Parsons to Star in Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’

by Andy Towle
December 19, 2017 | 10:38am

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) will star in the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s heartwrenching and hilarious memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

Deadline reports: “Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions has optioned the film rights to Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, with Parsons attached to star. Parsons and Spiewak will be producers, and Ausiello — the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Deadline’s sister site TVLine.com — will be executive producer.

We often link to Ausiello’s scoop-heavy, insightful and intelligent television entertainment site TV Line so Towleroad readers might be familiar with his name. Spoiler Alert: The Hero Diesreveals another side of Ausiello. It’s an emotional, sometimes dark and often funny memoir of a 14-year relationship that ends with the heart-wrenching death of his husband Kit, who succumbed to a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer in 2015 after a nearly year-long battle.

In September we featured Ausiello reading from the book as part of our Towleread series. Listen to it HERE.

Parsons championed the book when it came out:



