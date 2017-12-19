Jim Parsons to Star in Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’

‘We May Not Be Alone’: Former Pentagon UFO Official

Parishioners Applaud as Catholic Priest Comes Out During Mass

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) will star in the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s heartwrenching and hilarious memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

Deadline reports: “Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions has optioned the film rights to Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, with Parsons attached to star. Parsons and Spiewak will be producers, and Ausiello — the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Deadline’s sister site TVLine.com — will be executive producer.

We often link to Ausiello’s scoop-heavy, insightful and intelligent television entertainment site TV Line so Towleroad readers might be familiar with his name. Spoiler Alert: The Hero Diesreveals another side of Ausiello. It’s an emotional, sometimes dark and often funny memoir of a 14-year relationship that ends with the heart-wrenching death of his husband Kit, who succumbed to a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer in 2015 after a nearly year-long battle.

In September we featured Ausiello reading from the book as part of our Towleread series. Listen to it HERE.

Parsons championed the book when it came out: