Jim Parsons to Star in Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) will star in the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s heartwrenching and hilarious memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.
Deadline reports: “Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions has optioned the film rights to Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, with Parsons attached to star. Parsons and Spiewak will be producers, and Ausiello — the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Deadline’s sister site TVLine.com — will be executive producer.
We often link to Ausiello’s scoop-heavy, insightful and intelligent television entertainment site TV Line so Towleroad readers might be familiar with his name. Spoiler Alert: The Hero Diesreveals another side of Ausiello. It’s an emotional, sometimes dark and often funny memoir of a 14-year relationship that ends with the heart-wrenching death of his husband Kit, who succumbed to a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer in 2015 after a nearly year-long battle.
In September we featured Ausiello reading from the book as part of our Towleread series. Listen to it HERE.
Parsons championed the book when it came out:
I cannot speak highly enough of @michaelausiello 's upcoming book, #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies but I will try to, when I host a Q and A with the author at @barnesandnoble at The Grove on September 16 at 2pm. The book is officially available on September 12 and it manages to be extremely moving, terribly funny and a page-turning quick read at the same time. I flew through it, even while literally sobbing at too many moments to count (don't let that scare you – it's still unbelievably uplifting, too). Again, I find it hard to express, the depth of my appreciation for this book, but I am very grateful to have the chance to talk with @michaelausiello about it. Come out and see us if you can!