Lewis Hamilton Apologizes for Video Attacking Nephew Over Pink Princess Dress

Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton apologized following outrage over a clip he posted to social media in which he attacked his nephew for wearing a pink princess dress.

Tweeted Hamilton: “Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

