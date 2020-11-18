Harry Styles’ Mom Reacts to His Wearing a Dress on ‘Vogue’ – ‘I Think Maybe I Had Something to Do With It’ — WATCH

Harry Styles’s groundbreaking Vogue cover shoot (he’s the first man to appear solo on the magazine’s cover) is making headlines this week because he’s wearing a dress, and that seems to be screwing with fragile people’s ideas of masculinity.

The former One Direction star’s mother appeared on the UK talk show Lorraine and was asked about the shoot.

Said Anne Twist: “I think maybe I had something to do with it, because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [my daughter] Gemma hated, but Harry always embraced. Who doesn’t love playing dress-up?”