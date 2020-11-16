Candace Owens Ridiculed for Calling Harry Styles in a Dress an ‘Outright Attack’ on Western Civilization

BLEXIT founder, conservative talking head, and pro-Trump activist Candace Owens trended on social media Monday morning after claiming that Harry Styles’s wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine is an “outright attack” on western civilization. Styles is the first solo male cover story in the magazine’s history.
Tweeted Owens: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”
You’re pathetic.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020
Reject The West. Embrace The East. pic.twitter.com/tQNnGuP2db— Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) November 15, 2020
So Harry Styles wearing a dress,(which hurts absolutely NO ONE) while you wear pants suits regularly. Maybe we need to bring feminine women back too?— 🇺🇸✌🏻Zelda-Y’all BIDEN/HARRIS #TimeToHeal🤗💙 (@IamZelda93) November 16, 2020
Who cares what people choose to wear if it makes them happy and they’re comfortable.
TO be fair, your idea of a manly man is what you’ve been taught is a manly man, by these very same people over many decades.— Graham Banzer ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽 #IFB (@gurahamu89) November 14, 2020
There used to be a time where young boys wore dresses. Even FDR wore one.
Clothes used to be nothing but cloth that you wore. Vogue helped change that. pic.twitter.com/zSPjPPjh8i
Your husband really does look tough!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xy1V3fOHNy— clporter (@leonpor87446313) November 14, 2020