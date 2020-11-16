Candace Owens Ridiculed for Calling Harry Styles in a Dress an ‘Outright Attack’ on Western Civilization

BLEXIT founder, conservative talking head, and pro-Trump activist Candace Owens trended on social media Monday morning after claiming that Harry Styles’s wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine is an “outright attack” on western civilization. Styles is the first solo male cover story in the magazine’s history.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack.



Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Tweeted Owens: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

So Harry Styles wearing a dress,(which hurts absolutely NO ONE) while you wear pants suits regularly. Maybe we need to bring feminine women back too?



Who cares what people choose to wear if it makes them happy and they’re comfortable. — 🇺🇸✌🏻Zelda-Y’all BIDEN/HARRIS #TimeToHeal🤗💙 (@IamZelda93) November 16, 2020

TO be fair, your idea of a manly man is what you’ve been taught is a manly man, by these very same people over many decades.



There used to be a time where young boys wore dresses. Even FDR wore one.



Clothes used to be nothing but cloth that you wore. Vogue helped change that. pic.twitter.com/zSPjPPjh8i — Graham Banzer ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽 #IFB (@gurahamu89) November 14, 2020

Your husband really does look tough!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xy1V3fOHNy — clporter (@leonpor87446313) November 14, 2020

Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here's Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into other culture like sports. Welcome to 1970. pic.twitter.com/YkxRcasIoH — Simon Gloom (@simongloom) November 16, 2020

CANDACE OWENS NOT BEING ABLE TO HANDLE HARRY STYLES IN A DRESS IS QUITE POSSIBLY THE PEAK OF 2020 AHAHHAHA https://t.co/yXjwGbpxiP — braxton (he/him) (@braxcsizemore) November 16, 2020

2 days ago I had never heard of Candace Owens. I feel like my world was a better place then. What a horrible narrow minded person she is. If you look at these pictures and see anything different than beauty and bravery, then I feel sorry for you! pic.twitter.com/1mRXsEODFx — 🐖 SC_ KMMᴴ²⁸ 🐝 (@SC_KMM) November 16, 2020