Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Candace Owens Ridiculed for Calling Harry Styles in a Dress an ‘Outright Attack’ on Western Civilization

by Leave a Comment

BLEXIT founder, conservative talking head, and pro-Trump activist Candace Owens trended on social media Monday morning after claiming that Harry Styles’s wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue magazine is an “outright attack” on western civilization. Styles is the first solo male cover story in the magazine’s history.

Tweeted Owens: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Recent Posts