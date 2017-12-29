Rose Marie, British Columbia and PrEP, Demon Barber, Figure Skating, Jack Breuer, Derek Hough: HOT LINKS

RIP. Rose Marie. “Rose Marie, an actress, singer and comedian best known for portraying the wisecracking Sally Rogers in the popular 1960s sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Thursday, according to her agent and official website. She was 94. Marie died about 2 p.m. in Van Nuys, her agent, Harlan Boll, said. He did not release any additional details.”

BACK TO WORK. Trump golfs for fourth straight day.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

WHITE POWER. White House intern Jack Breuer flashes White Power symbol in photo with Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: A White House intern flashed the "white power" sign while posing with Trump and the rest of his intern class last month. https://t.co/klhohpKQ5d via @MailOnline — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 28, 2017

BRITISH COLUMBIA. PrEP to be free starting next week: “Medication preventing new HIV infection will soon be available for free to British Columbians, according to a news release issued by the Ministry of Health. British Columbians who are at high risk of HIV infection will be able to get a free daily oral antiretroviral medication from January 1, 2018.The medication will be a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), part of a suite of tools to prevent new HIV infections, including use of condoms and sterile drug use equipment, and other risk-reduction services and supports.”

WISCONSIN. Barber arrested after snipping customer’s ear during busted haircut.

DEPORTATIONS. Trump deported fewer Mexicans in 2017 than Obama did in 2016: “In total, Trump’s use of the United States’ deportation machinery resulted in roughly 152,000 Mexican nationals being deported between and January and November 2017. Obama’s use of the nation’s deportation machinery resulted in roughly 205,000 Mexican nationals being deported between January and November 2016.”

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE. Derek Hough is taking his early.

VICE. People still think it’s okay for businesses to turn away gay customers. “According to a survey by University of Indiana-Bloomington sociologists published last week—the first national public opinion survey on whether businesses like Phillips’ should be allowed to turn away same-sex couples—Americans don’t see his refusal through a prism of highfalutin ideas about freedom of speech or religious freedom. Instead, they mostly frame it as a libertarian fight for individuals’ rights. And viewed this way, many believe the baker has the right to discriminate against whomever he chooses.”

FIGURE SKATING. Gay Games lifts some restrictions on figure skaters for Paris 2018. “The Gay Games have long struggled with a fractured relationship with the International Skating Union that has threatened to punish members if they compete in the Gay Games. Now a new breakthrough between the two organizations will open up the Gay Games for all of the world’s figure skaters.”

FRIDAY FLASH. Theimus Roberson.