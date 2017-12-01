Michael Flynn, James Comey, Trump Christmas Tree Lighting, Prince George, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Markle: HOT LINKS

BIGGEST IN HISTORY. MSNBC hosts mock sparse attendance at Trump Christmas tree lighting: “So a beautiful, balmy evening in D.C., no excuse to get outside. And you go to the Christmas tree lighting — except not many people show up.”

Tale of two White House Christmas tree lighting ceremonies: Obama in 2016 (left) and Trump in 2017. pic.twitter.com/gYNHFbOWkk — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 1, 2017

ROYAL REQUEST. There’s only one item on Prince George’s list for Santa.

JAMES COMEY. Former FBI director posts Instagram after Michael Flynn plea: “But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream”

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:01am PST

CANCELED. White House aides cancel Trump’s “working trip” to the UK: “The trip, a scaled down version of a state visit with no meeting with the Queen, was intended to allow Mr Trump to come to the UK while avoiding the mass protests a full state visit would likely trigger. However, The Telegraph can reveal that the trip has been pushed into the long grass, with no new date in the diary picked.”

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. Trump’s mark on the judiciary will last decades and decades. “Everyone focuses on Neil Gorsuch, which was a huge victory and something I think will have a very lasting impact and legacy on our country, but beyond that is the entire remake of the federal judiciary that is, I think, going to be one of the greatest and most important things that President Trump does in his time in office.”

JOHN WATERS. My top 10 films of 2017.

CHARLOTTE. City Council member boycotts local restaurant over anti-LGBT views: “Charlotte City Councilmember LaWana Mayfield has announced that she will be boycotting a new barbecue restaurant over its owners anti-LGBTQ views and activism. Noble Smoke will be located at 2216 Freedom Drive, the owner, Jim Noble, having signed a lease earlier this month. He also owns Charlotte restaurants King’s Kitchen and Rooster’s, as well as A Noble Grille in Winston-Salem.”

FRANK BRUNI. It’s a gay, gay, gay government.

FOCUS ON THE FAMILY. Focusing on homosexuals.

PAKISTAN. Technology blamed for spiking HIV rates: ‘“In Pakistan, there has been a rise in HIV among boys and men, due to easy access to male dating apps, because of advancement in technology, and availability of inexpensive gadgets,” said Sophia Furqan, a senior programme officer with the National Aids Control Programme in Pakistan.’

DUET OF THE DAY. Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

FLASHBACK OF THE DAY. Meghan Markle speaks out against sexism in advertising, when she was 11.

FRIDAY FLASH. Yuri Rangel.

☝🏽☀️ A post shared by YURI RANGEL 💀♰ (@rangelyuri) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Cara de quem vendeu todas as ações e está, pelo menos por enquanto, imune ao estresse da Bolsa… 📊💸☀️🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by YURI RANGEL 💀♰ (@rangelyuri) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Um homem quando está em paz, não quer guerra com ninguém… 🙏🏿📸🔥 #RJ #Trip #BarraDaTijuca #Blessed #Blindado A post shared by YURI RANGEL 💀♰ (@rangelyuri) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT