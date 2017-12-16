Rep. Jackie Speier: Rumor is Trump Will Fire Mueller End of Next Week when Congress Has Left D.C. – WATCH

Talk continues to build that Trump is getting frustrated by the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s collusion with Russia and will fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Jackie Speier says the rumor on Capitol Hill is that Trump will do so at the end of next week when Congress has left D.C. for break.

Watch Speier speak with KQED, above.

The Hill reports:

The New York Times reported Friday that the committee is scheduling its final witnesses of the year to testify in New York, despite important votes coming up in Washington, D.C., and confirmed no additional witnesses are scheduled yet in 2018.

“We can read between the lines I think,” Speier said. “I believe this president wants all of this shut down. He wants to shut down these investigations, and he wants to fire special counsel Mueller.”

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), also said Friday that he is worried that Republicans leading the committee are seeking to shut down the committee’s investigation by the end of the year.

Watch Schiff speak to CNN: