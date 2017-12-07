Trump Asks Federal Judge to Suspend Order That Military Accept Transgender Recruits on January 1

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to stay an order requiring that the military begin accepting transgender recruits on January 1.

The Hill reports:

“Specifically, Defendants request that the Court stay the portion of its preliminary injunction requiring Defendants to begin accessing transgender individuals into the military on January 1, 2018, pending a decision by the D.C. Circuit on Defendants’ appeal,” the government wrote in a motion filed late Wednesday.

The administration and the plaintiffs have asked for a decision by noon Monday.

In October, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia blocked President Trump’s ban on transgender troops while a lawsuit against it works its way through court.

Last month, after a motion by the Trump administration, Kollar-Kotelly issued a follow-up ruling clarifying the earlier one that said the military must accept transgender recruits by Jan. 1, as it had planned to do prior to Trump’s ban.